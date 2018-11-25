Tanzania races against time to meet HIV target

By Syriacus Buguzi @buguzi sbuguzi@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. With only a year to 2020, HIV/Aids stakeholders have begun gauging Tanzania’s path towards achieving the ambitious 90-90-90 target set by the United Nations in the war against the pandemic.

By 2020, the United Nations Programme on HIV/Aids (UNAids) wants to have 90 per cent of all people living with HIV knowing their status in all UN countries, 90 per cent of those diagnosed with the virus to have been put on ARVs and 90 per cent of them to have viral suppression.

In Tanzania, a recent 2017/18 report by the Benjamin Mkapa Foundation (BMF), an organisation whose advocacy role in HIV/Aids focuses on communities, said there is still a pressing need to boost HIV/Aids responsive services in regions as the country races against time to meet the 90-90-90 targets.

BMF experts went around four regions of the country as part of the organisation’s 11 projects in underserved areas in Shinyanga, Simiyu, Tabora and Katavi.

They managed to reach to about 18,500 people through community-based HIV testing whereas, through the Mkapa Fellows Programmes phase II, a total of 8,085 new clients started Anti-retroviral Treatment.

This, according to BMF’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Ellen Senkoro, signals the room for improvement in covering up the remaining gaps through further screening and treatment.

Currently, about 1.4 million people in the country are infected with HIV, representing only 5 per cent of the county’s 54.2 million people, data from the Tanzania Commission for Aids (Tacaids) indicate.

Looking at the steps Tanzania is making towards achieving the 90-90-90 targets, Dr Senkoro suggests more investment on the first 90 target, which has so far achieved the least percentage as per the Tanzania HIV Impact Survey (THIS)-2016-2017.

“Tanzania is at 52.2 per cent of diagnosis [for HIV] which is still low…” noted Dr Senkoro and added, “however,[the country is] progressing well on the second and third 90 target by having 90.2 percent of people living with HIV on treatment and 87.7 percent with viral suppression.”

Dr Senkoro says: “With these challenges in mind, there is still much work to be done. She went on to reveal that BMF is now implementing projects, some of which will see the organisation reach 382, 816 people in 184 wards across the country with community TB/HIV interventions.

According to THIS-2016-2017, People Living with HIV (PLHIV) are aged between 15 to 64 years (55.9 percent of HIV-positive females and 45.3 percent of HIV positive males). This reveals that more women than men go for testing.

Prime Minister Kassimu Majaliwa has since early June this year emphasised on the government’s current push to encourage more men to go for HIV testing, under the “Furaha yangu” campaign.