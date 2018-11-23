Tanzanian among three arrested at JKIA with narcotics

By NMG @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Nairobi. Detectives on Thursday night arrested three foreigners at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on suspicion of trafficking in narcotics.

The three suspects were intercepted while on their way to India and China.

One of the foreigners, Msafiri Musa, a Tanzanian national, had concealed 47 pellets of an undisclosed type of narcotics in his rectum to avoid detection, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has said.

Mr Musa and his accomplices were placed under police watch at JKIA overnight to see if they could emit more narcotics.

JKIA, East and Central Africa’s largest airport, has over the last few years been used as the hub for trafficking drugs to Europe and other markets in the world, even as airport police intensify surveillance.

The three suspects are expected to be taken to court today.

The arrests come two weeks after police confiscated heroin and methamphetamine at General Post Office in Nairobi.

The drugs, weighing about one kilogramme and worth millions of shillings, had been hidden in wood carvings and rolls of thread.

The drugs were destined for Greece and China.