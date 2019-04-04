By Josephine Christopher @JocfineQ jchristopher@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli said today, April 4, 2019, that more than Sh184 billion has been spent by the government for the construction and maintenance of 352 health centres across the country.

The President revealed this when launching Mbonde health centre at Masasi District in Mtwara Region whose construction cost the government a total of Sh500 million.

The President launched the centre during his official tour of Mtwara Region, which started on Tuesday.

“The 352 centres includes; nine council hospitals, 304 medical centres, and 39 dispensaries,” he said.

According to him, Mbonde health centre is among seven facilities projected to be set up in Mtwara Region.

President Magufuli said: “In Mtwara Region health centres have constructed and maintained seven healthcare facilities. Apart from Mbonde, there is Nagaga, Tandahimba, Jinyecha, Majengo, Kilomba, and Likombe.”

Mtwara regional commissioner (RC)Gelasius Byakanwa said the government released more than Sh5.8 billion for the construction of 13 health centres in the region. Mbonde being one of them received Sh500 million.

“Through the project period people were able to secure jobs because we used local constructors and technicians,” he said.

Mr Byakanwa said the region also received Sh4.5 billion for the construction and maintenance of the district hospitals.

The minister of State in the President’s Office responsible for Regional Administration and Local Government, Mr Selemani Jafo, said of the Sh500 million funds spent on Mbonde hospital, Sh200 million was used to purchase medicines, medical and laboratory equipment from the Medical Stores Department (MSD).

For her part, the minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, said currently the ministry used the direct health facility financing in which funds were directed specifically to the centres and not through the district councils.