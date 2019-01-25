By Khalifa Said @RealKhalifax ksaid@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Six civil society organisations (CSOs) have denounced the proposed amendments to the Political Parties Act.

The CSOs are the Media Council of Tanzania (MCT), the Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC), Twaweza, the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS), the Centre for Strategic Litigation and Zanzibar’s Journalists for Development Reporting.

In their joint statement to journalists today, January 25, 2019, the heads of the CSOs said that the Bill was a bad omen to competitive democracy and was in violation of the concept of multiparty politics.

They cited sections that give the Political Parties Registrar powers to interfere in political parties’ internal affairs, those that restrict the right to freedom of expression and access to information.

They also pointed out at sections that restrict party mergers and coalitions and the Bill’s disregard for representation of young people, women and people with disabilities in the party membership and decision-making.

“The first victims of this Bill are undoubtedly politicians themselves but it doesn’t end there, even the LHRC, which gives civic education can be affected,” said LHRC lawyer Fulgence Massawe.

“There’s an ill will in this Bill and even the few sections, which are seen to be progressive, simply sugar-coat severest and discriminatory ones.”