Ummy’s notice to hospital

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Health minister Ummy Mwalimu has issued a two-month ultimatum to the management of Geita Regional Hospital to set up a modern pharmacy to cater for patients and other customers.

The minister further said the initiative would enable the hospital to earn sufficient additional income.She issued the directive yesterday when she paid a visit to the hospital to study delivery of healthcare services, among others, according to the ministry’s Communication unit.

“I already ordered all the public hospitals countrywide to have drug stores. Why don’t you have one yet?” queried the minister. Meanwhile, the minister further expressed satisfaction with the availability of essential medicines (by 90 per cent), medical supplies and healthcare services delivery in the hospital.

Earlier on same day--Ms Mwalimu visited the construction site of another hospital in the region and urged the contractor-Tanzania Building Agency (TBA) to speed up the hospital construction-- and complete the proposed project by July this year.

To achieve this, the minister further urged the contractor to work day and night so as to deliver. At present, the project is complete by 54percent.

Ms Mwalimu today finalized her official tour Geita region by visiting various public health facilities including Chato District Hospital to study --healthcare service delivery and availability of essential medicines and medical supplies and in the health bodies.

Referring to the healthcare service delivery in the district hospital, the minister commended the hospital management and urged them to establish a special facility to offer specialized treatment to both preterm and term babies--with a view of reducing infant mortality rate (IMR).