Alarm as 10 buffaloes die of anthrax at Lake Nakuru park

The official blamed the prolonged dry and hot conditions in the park for the outbreak.

Mr Githitu said the first incident was detected on March 29 by rangers patrolling the park.

By Francis Mureithi

At least 10 buffaloes have died following an anthrax outbreak at the Lake Nakuru National Park, officials said Sunday morning.

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) management at the park are on high alert to stop the spread of the disease.

“We have taken surveillance action and everything now is under control as our veterinary doctors are on the ground vaccinating the buffaloes and monitoring the situation,” KWS spokesperson Paul Githitu said.

FIRST INCIDENT

Mr Githitu said the first incident was detected on March 29 by rangers patrolling the park.

The official blamed the prolonged dry and hot conditions in the park for the outbreak.

“During such prolonged drought, the disease tend to manifest itself very fast and this is one of the reason we suspect is the cause of the disease,” said Mr Gathitu.

He said the samples of the carcasses have been taken to the government laboratory in Nakuru for further analysis.

Nakuru County minister in charge of Agriculture Dr Immaculate Njuthe Maina announced that at least one case of anthrax was also reported in Elburgon, Molo.

Three months ago an outbreak of anthrax was reported in Solai which is one of the major livestock breeding regions in Nakuru County.

The outbreak of the disease comes at a time when the county is planning to have its second major annual goal auction in Solai on April 17.