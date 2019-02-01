The Citizen News Africa Court frees 3 Dusit suspects after ATPU probe finds no links Friday February 1 2019 James Mwai Mwangi, Habiba Gedi and Abdul Kibiringi at a Nyeri court on February 1, 2019 over the Al-Shabaab attack on the dusitD2 complex in Nairobi. PHOTO | JOSEPH WANGUI | NATION MEDIA GROUP In Summary Resident Magistrate Nelly Kariuki made the ruling after being told that the ATPU closed the file saying no offences and links to the incident were found during its probe.The suspects - Mr Abdul Kibiringi, Mr James Mwai Mwangi and Ms Habiba Gedi Hunshur - had been in remand since Monday. Advertisement By JOSEPH WANGUIA Nyeri court on Friday released three suspects in the Al-Shabaab attack on the dusitD2 complex in Nairobi, citing police findings following investigations.Resident Magistrate Nelly Kariuki made the ruling after being told that the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit closed the file saying no offences and links to the incident were found during its probe.Inspector Cyprian Gitonga Muthoga, the officer in charge of crimes at the ATPU, said the suspects could not be directly linked to the terror attack.“We have completed the investigations in liaison with the ATPU and from the findings, no offence has been disclosed," Inspector Muthoga told the magistrate."We wish to withdraw the miscellaneous application that sought to continue holding the suspects and close the file."DEMANDThe suspects - Mr Abdul Kibiringi, Mr James Mwai Mwangi and Ms Habiba Gedi Hunshur - had been in remand since Monday as the court had allowed the detectives to detain them for interrogation.They were being probed on allegations conspiracy to commit terrorism and and being in contact with the attackers prior to the January 15 assault that left 21 people dead.On Monday, the ATPU was granted five days to hold the three suspects for further investigations intoAt that time, police constable Newton Mwangi noted that the suspects were arrested on Friday night and that their call logs were yet to be obtained from mobile phone service providers.“Initial investigations show the suspects have a link to others. Police are waiting for call logs to finalise the investigations,” he said, describing the case as sensitive.ARRESTSAll the suspects were arrested in Nyeri town last week during a security crackdown at Majengo slums and Kangemi village.Mr Kibiringi had complained that he was arrested because of his son who went missing more than two years ago.“I was arrested while taking tea at a kiosk in town. Police told me I was wanted because of my missing son who is 26 years old and suspected to be connected to the attack," he said."There is no need to have me in custody," he added, but the court refused to release him. Advertisement In the headlines “Missing” Sh1.5trillion: Bunge committee rules out, Zitto questions The debate on the whereabouts of Sh1.5 trillion that was claimed to be missing took a fresh turn Magufuli, three other presidents arrive in Arusha for EAC Summit President John Magufuli on Friday, February 01, 2019 arrived at the Arusha International Under the Same Sun co-founder disappointed with persisting attacks on albinos Mbeya RC issues a seven-day ultimatum for revenue collection from unregistered taxis EAC heads meet to sort out barriers The agony of a father of three slain children New water resources law stirs hot debate We’ll revisit proposed changes to Passports Act, government says