Beyonce buys a church in New Orleans

By The CItizen Reporter news@tz.nationmedia.com

Beyonce has her own church now. According to TMZ, Queen Bey's the new owner of a stone structured, 7,500 sq. ft house of God in The Big Easy. The New Orleans church -- which is more than 100 years old -- was listed at $850,000 ... but it's unclear if she got a divine discount.

According to TMZ report, Beyonce's church was built in the early 1900s, but has been out of commission as a place of worship for some time due to its church members passing away.

Looks like it could be revival time though ... and Beyonce shouldn't have any issues finding folks willing to get in formation and join her congregation. Her sister, Solange, lives nearby, too.

Meanwhile, San Francisco church held the first ever "Beyonce Mass" a few weeks ago and had more than 900 people show up for it., TMZ says

It is hard to imagine whet the turnout would be at the actual Church of Bey.







