By Mpoki Thomson

The film industry in East Africa is about to get a whole lot better, thanks to efforts by Multichoice Africa in developing the African film industry. A major milestone was achieved on Tuesday this week after the Multichoice Talent Academy was officially launched in Nairobi, Kenya in the presence of dignitaries from the African film industry and other stakeholders.

In attendance at the launch was Communication Cabinet Secretary, Joseph Mucheru, as one of the main keynote speakers of the day. Director-General, Communications Authority of Kenya, Eng. Francis Wangusi, Principal Secretary, State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunication, Fatuma Hirsi Mohammed, John Kiarie MP Dagoretti South, CEO Kenya Film Classification Board, Dr Ezekiel Mutua and Godfrey Mngereza, Executive Secretary at the National Art Council of Tanzania.

The year-long programme will see 20 candidates from Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Ethiopia receive training through a comprehensive curriculum comprising theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience in cinematography, editing, audio production and storytelling.

Tanzania is represented by Kimario, Wilson Nkya, Jamal Kishuli and Jane Moshi.



