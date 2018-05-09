Miss Universe Tanzania receives calling to USA fashion weekend

By The Citizen Reporter

For the third time running, Tanzanian talent has been summoned to the United States of America for the annual summer ultimate event whose highlight is the fashion weekend.

A diaspora group under their umbrella UNAA Causes have stretched their influence to East Africa, attracting Miss Tanzania Universe, Ms Jihan Dimack for the Fashion Weekend event in Washington DC from August 31 to September 3.

UNAA Causes CEO, David Muwanga confirmed the participation of Miss Tanzania universe, adding that the event is an opportunity to promote East African talent, fashion, culture and tourism.

“We are invited Miss Tanzania Universe, Jihan Dimack as our acknowledgement to the solidarity of the East African Community and most importantly due to our long lasting partnership with the people of Tanzania,” Muwanga said.

“We have previously called up the Miss Tanzania 2015, we also had Diamond Platinumz as our lead artiste for the summer ultimate event in 2016 in Las Vegas. Our aim is to promote East African talent, tourism and culture,” Muwanga added.

Speaking about the opportunity, Ms Jiahn Dimack said she was ‘absolutely honored and excited to be attending the event for the very first time’

“I am looking forward to represent Tanzania at the festival with pride, honor and of course charm! It is a great opportunity for me to meet and network with a lot of amazing people worldwide,” she said.

“I am really looking forward to meeting more people and learning a lot from each other from our different culture, tradition and diverse characters,” she added.

The event organisers have already confirmed performances from Nigerian singer Rudeboy of the defunct PSquare duo and now revellers will see a fashion side with top designers, models, agents as well as East African beauty queens including; Miss Rwanda and Miss Uganda.