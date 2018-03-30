Roma told to formalize status with Basata

By John Namkwahe @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Information, Sports and Culture Minister Dr Harrison Mwakyembe has instructed rapper Ibrahim Mussa aka ‘Roma Mkatoliki’ to complete his registration the National Arts Council of Tanzania (Basata).

This was contained in a statement released by the ministry’s communications officer Genofeva Matemu on Friday.

This comes after, the national arts council recently upheld the embargo imposed on some of the songs by local Bongo Flava musicians on grounds that the compositions were against Tanzanian social norms and values.

According to the statement, Dr Mwakyembe made the remarks when he addressed journalists at a news conference shortly after holding talks with some of the affected the artistes in Dar es Salaam.

The minister further urged Roma Mkatoliki to make some corrections on his song and fulfill the registration process at the National Arts Council.

“I today announce to lift a ban on Roma Mkatoliki, having said that, he is now officially free to hold shows, but he first has to get registered by Basata,” he said.

Backing up minister’s arguments, Roma Mkatoliki further requested the local media outlets not to play his song, citing that the song was against the country’s norms and values.

Meanwhile, the ministry has also lifted a ban that it imposed to another up and coming singer Suzan Michael alias Pretty Kind, an artist who was also banned a few days ago was banned by Basata from appearing in any commercial after she posted nudes on social networks.

Commenting on the matter Deputy Minister Juliana Shonza further clarified that Pretty Kind had already written a letter to Basata to apologize.

“Pretty Kind is now officially free to engage in music. I encourage other artistes to adhere to the regulations governing the music industry to avoid their songs being banned,” she said.

Pretty Kind thanked the ministry and pledged to comply with the regulations governing the country’s music industry.