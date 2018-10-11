Ruby back in the fold for music festival

Dar es Salaam. Two years after songstress Ruby turned her back on Tigo Fiesta Festival in what turned out to be a bitter spat, the singer is back in the fold and is set to perform at the Mtwara concert this weekend.

Organisers say whatever dispute there was is now all in the past and all they are looking forward to is the upcoming concert at the Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium on Sunday.

Though the details for the fall out then remains a mystery but insiders say it was due to a pay dispute which she deemed was not fair to her.

Her decision then polarized opinion because it was the same festival through the Super Nyota Contest that she was discovered and she soon became one of the most successful product of the talent search which runs parallel with the festival.

The gig in Mtwara come on the heels of the cashew-nut harvesting season which has just got underway in the region, with organisers promising for yet another bumper harvest of vibes from some of the biggest stars in Bongo Flava as the Vibe Kama Lote season arrives in town.

Organizers have have promised a satisfying experience for residents.