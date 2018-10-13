Tigo Fiesta vibe rocks Songea

After stops in Morogoro, Sumbawanga and Iringa, the annual Tigo Fiesta music festival moved to the Southern zone and last night it was Songea’s turn to rock to the beats of the ‘Vibe kama Lote’ edition.

With a strong line-up that featured some of the current best Bongo Flava stars and the up and coming ones the Maji Maji Stadium was brought life with thousands in attendance including the Regional Commissioner and District Commissioner.

The highlight of the show was the one minute silence in memory of the fallen producer Pancho Latino who passed away during the week after he drowned in the Indian Ocean waters.

