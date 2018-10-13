Tigo Fiesta vibe rocks Songea
Saturday October 13 2018
After stops in Morogoro, Sumbawanga and Iringa, the annual Tigo Fiesta music festival moved to the Southern zone and last night it was Songea’s turn to rock to the beats of the ‘Vibe kama Lote’ edition.
With a strong line-up that featured some of the current best Bongo Flava stars and the up and coming ones the Maji Maji Stadium was brought life with thousands in attendance including the Regional Commissioner and District Commissioner.
The highlight of the show was the one minute silence in memory of the fallen producer Pancho Latino who passed away during the week after he drowned in the Indian Ocean waters.
Pictures:
Singer Ruby who is a product of the Super Nyota was reinstated in Tigo Fiesta festival line-up after a fallout in 2016
Artistes light up the candle in memory of the fallen producer Pancho Latino who worked with B-Hits in Dar es Salaam
Lulu Diva rocking in her school girl outfit was a star attraction to the Maji Maji audience.
Barnaba just couldn’t handle the heat and excitement as a result he chose to go topless.
Mr Blue rolling back the golden years of Bongo Flava in Songea, the festival is set to continue on Sunday in Mtwara.