GUEST COLUMNIST: Win-win campaigns: lessons from brands

By Benson Mambosho mgideonbenson@gmail.com

It is often said, ‘if you want to command respect, admiration, and higher pay, then stop chasing people and learn to attract them’. At the brand level, developing unshakable customer-brand relationship needs meticulous methods that offer a customer value beyond their rational buying decisions by clinging onto their emotions. Today, I am sharing with you a few top brand campaigns that built an emotional connection with the audience by sharing their values and ideals. I hope they inspire you, too.

Coca-Cola Hello Happiness

One of Coke’s major triumphs in the UAE considering the fact that it had a small market share in the Middle East. Coca-Cola showed Asian population who left their families to work in the UAE. Coca-Cola decided to spread their happiness by connecting them to their families at a call costs $0.9 per min while the Asian labourers earned an average wage of $6 per day. The campaign showed them buying Coke and used bottle caps as currencies to be used in a phone booth they created.

Takeaway: Coca-Cola lived up to their mission statement, ‘spreading happiness’ to the world and this time to a disadvantaged group who barely could afford calling home. In the process, they were able to sell Coke to every worker who used a cap. Over 140,000 minutes were logged in the first 30 days. The video got over 820 million media impressions. It was also estimated the brand love increased by 13.5 per cent after the campaign.

Hyundai | Celebrating 20 Years of Brilliant Moments

It was a brilliant & heartwarming campaign showing how the brand filled family hearts with happy and lasting memories. Hyundai urged its customers to share their brilliant moments linked with their Hyundai cars to receive awesome gifts.

Takeaway: Always stay emotionally connected to your customers. Keep your audience close treating them as humans not just customers who can buy your product. Hyundai made their customers at the center stage of their history, they celebrated 20 years by reminding how the brand grew up and nurtured their expectations.

NETFLIX - GIF Campaign

An exhilarating outdoor ad which raised my eyebrows. NETFLIX didn’t move a muscle on this, they recycled their daily shows and movies to create a GIFs that “reacted” to current events.

Takeaway: Stay relevant to your audience and go where they mostly spend their time. In today’s world, the audience is drawn to memorable events that are eye-catching, short and interactive.

British Airways: Fuelled by Love

Truly, one of the most influential ads I came across. This commercial has flown to 1.2 M views on YouTube, and 250,000 native views on Facebook.

The brand is seen appealing emotionally to Indians who have been together (loyal) since 1924, ‘loving back India since 1924’.

Takeaway: Tell stories of your brand. Have a well-rounded authentic story to share with your audience. To build more credibility, use your internal staff as a symbol or character of your beautiful story. Make it emotional, make it memorable.

Tigo Longer Longa

Realizing how people often communicate in their daily lives by emotional interjections, Tigo showed how it (the offer) can still foster emotional connections, making communications exciting and memorable.

Take away: Get to know what connects you and your buyers. Appeal to their senses by developing marketing strategies that not only promote your product but reflect what they desire to live for the most.

In a nutshell, similar lessons from all of the case studies suggest brands need to build on content in order to survive and stay relevant to the audience. Content that resonates well with audiences is often subtly branded. So, go ahead and make every element you communicate about your brand worthwhile.

Mr Mambosho is the head of digital marketing at Tecno Mobile. He can be reached through 0746444380