By Karl Lyimo

For generations, Agriculture has meant almost everything to Tanzanians across the board: the legendary backbone of the Economy in good times and bad. This is especially considering that about 70 per cent of the population is in rural Tanzania where the arable land is.

Even when successor governments focused on ephemeral economic sectors like Mining and Tourism – and Agriculture was shifted to the ‘backburner of economic development’ – the sector remained resilient.

While Mining and Tourism contribute four and 17 per cent to GDP, Agriculture contributes 29.1 per cent -- and “is the main source of food, employment, raw materials and foreign exchange earnings…” As of 2016, Tanzania had 44m hectares of arable land, with only 33 per cent of that under productive cultivation.

Apart from livestock-keeping – Tanzania is home to >30.5m head of cattle, the second-largest in Africa after Ethiopia – Tanzania also produces cash crops.

These crops – as well as sugarcane, groundnuts, oilseeds, fruits, vegetables, etc. – are raw materials for industries, with great value-addition/chain potential. Agriculture is even more important today, as the President Magufuli government is hell-bent on industrialization vis-à-vis the National Development Vision-2025.

On the agenda is transformation of Tanzania –currently home to one of the world’s 25 poorest populations – into a semi-industrialized, middle-income Economy by 2025: seven short years hence…

One way of attaining that lofty but noble objective of an all-inclusive, meaningful and sustainable socio-economic development on the ground is to involve the committed in contributing every which way to functional developmental activities.

This is wherein smartly comes the ‘Public/Private Partnership’ strategy (P/P-P) as a module to ‘construct’ the Economy envisaged in the National Development Vision-2025.

And one such P/P-P module emerged at a recent Workshop in Mbeya City that brought together public and private sector organizations to tackle and surmount agriculture finance challenges.

These are the Southern Agricultural Corridor of Tanzania (Sagcot); the Private Agricultural Sector Support Trust (Pass), and the Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB).

The three institutions agreed to jointly finance and otherwise support agriculture in the four administrative regions of Iringa, Mbeya, Njombe, and Songwe in southern Tanzania.

For starters, they pledged to ensure that farmers and buyers of agro-produce in Sagcot’s Ihemi and Mbarali Farming Clusters readily access funds for agri-horticulture-related activities, including crops/dairy-farming, and agri-business. The Sagcot Programme was established in 2009 as an international P/P-P to implement the ‘Kilimo Kwanza’ (Agriculture First) Initiative of the President Jakaya Kikwete government (2005-15) which calls for greater investment in Agriculture.

The general idea is to put “stronger emphasis on delivering development benefits to smallholders and farming communities through inclusive commercialization.”

PASS-Trust was established in year-2000 as a non-profit NGO “to stimulate investment and growth in commercial agriculture and related sectors…”

… TADB is, of course, a state-owned development finance institution that was established to deliver short-, medium- and long-term credit for enhanced development of Agriculture.

Oh, I say: Let a thousand ‘Sagcot, Pass Trust and Tadb’ P/P-Ps bloom across Tanzania for all-inclusive national prosperity… Cheers!