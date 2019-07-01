By Punit Solanki

One of my class-mates whom I met over the weekend narrated to me about her ordeal. She said, “It was a late Wednesday night at work again, and as I was perusing through the restaurant menu, my impulse told me to go with chips kuku or chips mayai and a large coke as it was a hectic day while some of my friends were taking their sweet time to decide food they want.” She had clearly gained a lot of weight since I last met her.

As she continued to explain to me her situation, I could understand that she clearly was making bad diet choices over and over that have led her to gain weight. Poor diet choices; yes but why?

An unhealthy diet is one of the major risk factors for a range of Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

As a person whose work depends on quality measures and identifying risks and improvement plans, I was very intrigued to figure out; was she making these choices voluntarily or she could not help it?

As we conversed further, I could figure out that her work was affecting her diet choices. How? Numerous studies have linked stress and poor diet behaviours and the importance of work environment cannot be ignored in building into stress.

Are we doing enough to combat NCDs in Tanzania?

Noncommunicable or chronic diseases are diseases of long duration and generally slows progression of your health. The four main types of noncommunicable diseases are cardiovascular diseases (like heart attacks and stroke), cancer, chronic respiratory diseases (such as chronic obstructed pulmonary disease and asthma) and diabetes.

NCDs are by far the leading cause of death in the world, representing 63 per cent of all annual deaths. NCDs kill more than 36 million people each year. Some 80 per cent of all NCDs deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries.

A lot of efforts by private and government institutes alike have been focusing on primary and secondary preventive measures to combat NCDs, but are we doing enough? Are we on the same page when it comes to preventing NCDs? Are we looking at it critically?

Of course, overeating isn’t the only stress-related behaviour that can add kilograms. Stressed people lose sleep, exercise less, and drink more alcohol or smoke more, all of which can contribute to the main risk factors for NCDs.

As I tried to make my friend understand, I told her that creating stress free environment plus encouraging healthy lifestyles at work places would bring a huge impact, otherwise it would be as if we are encouraging business investments, while certain policy gaps are a hindrance.

She responded, “If there is a lot of burden of NCDs and there are efforts being made to combat these worldwide, why do I see the volume of carbonated drinks being large with a reduction of prices? There are huge banners and promotion being done for those items? How does my already exhausted mind not crave those?”

As I continue to enlighten her that this fight is nothing short of a large difficult war that requires a lot of different types of weapons, it isn’t easy, I exclaimed!

Businesses have to grow and these are their strategies, but what we could have done is to include calorie information and exercise information in large bold displays just like a pack of cigarettes says smoking kills in clear writing, but this would read, one bottle will require you to at least walk for 30 minutes or so. It’s all about creating awareness at all levels. This is where countries outside Africa have excelled in doing so. My sincere request to all stakeholders involved would be to go further than primary factors and ask why do people dwell to these factors to curb the rise of NCDs in Africa?