Meet the unsung heroes of healthcare

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3

Nurses and midwives play a vital role in the delivery of healthcare especially in combating neonatal and maternal mortality rates.

They include professional nurses, professional midwives, auxiliary nurses, auxiliary midwives, enrolled nurses, enrolled midwives and other associated personnel, such as dental nurses and primary care nurses.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), nurses and midwives constitute more than 50 per cent of the health workforce in many countries--devoting their lives to caring for mothers and children; looking after older people and generally meeting everyday essential health needs.

The WHO further indicates that the world needs 9 million more nurses and midwives if it is to achieve universal health coverage (UHC) by 2030.

Maternal deaths burden

According to recent statistics availed by Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, a total of 1,744 maternal deaths occurred in Tanzania Mainland in 2018.

At least 262 out of the deaths occurred in the Lake Zone, whereby Mwanza region alone recorded 151, becoming the region with the highest number of maternal deaths.

The WHO data indicates that the main direct causes of maternal deaths in Tanzania are haemorrhages, infections, unsafe abortions, hypertensive disorders and obstructed labours.

Henceforth, the availability of skilled health providers particularly midwives, nurses and doctors is critical in assuring high-quality antenatal, delivery, emergency obstetric and post-natal services in the country.

Shortage of nurses-midwives in health system

Although the nurse workforce is an essential part of the Tanzanian health system, the health system suffers from a shortage of nurses and midwives, as well as a deficit of basic medical equipment, says the qualitative study titled, “How do Tanzanian hospital nurses perceive their professional role?” published in April 2018.

According to the WHO, the nurse/midwife to population ratio is 0.4 per 1,000 in Tanzania and the figures vary between urban and the rural areas (WHO 2015). In comparison, Western countries have a far greater density of nurses and midwives. For instance, Norway has a ratio of 17.3 nurses/midwifes per 1,000 and Germany has 11.4 per 1,000 (WHO 2015).

The study further reveals that in addition to the struggle of providing adequate care according to the nurses’ professional and ethical standards, the nurses are accused for deficiencies that are beyond their control and this may lead to moral distress.

Moreover, nursing care in Tanzania has been reported to be medicalised and task-oriented rather than patient-centred.

Newly introduced license fees

There are also concerns that Tanzania Nursing and Midwifery Council (TNMC) has introduced new license fees for the Certificate, Diploma, Bachelor Degree and PHD- holders nurses and midwives ranging from Sh50,000 to Sh100,000 for three years duration, of which, according to the interviewed nurses and midwives, the fees are high.

“The newly introduced license fees are high and it is a challenge to us due to the fact that the changes made did not consider the status of our low-paid salaries,” one of the interviewed nurses tells Your Health.

The response

Ms Agnes Mtawa, a registrar of TNMC tells Your Health that the council has set up some legal guidelines for nurses and midwives covering many aspects of nursing care, education, research and management practice.

“Respect, humanity and care are values reflected in the code of professional conduct for nurses and midwives who are bound to these principles and expectations” says Ms Agnes.

Referring to the nurses’ complaints about the introduced license fees, the Registrar emphasised that the Council had consulted the stakeholders before introducing the new fees.

“The changes were blessed by the members of the council, which comprises of representatives from the district, regional and national levels. Therefore, everyone was informed and the changes were approved during the technical meetings which took place at different periods,” says Ms Agnes.

The TNMC as a professional regulatory authority for nurses and midwives in Tanzania through the Nursing and Midwifery Act, 2010, among other objectives, has the responsibility to create opportunities that will facilitate nurses and midwives in acquiring new and additional skills, knowledge, and attitude through the developed resource centre.

The year of nurse and midwife

The WHO has designated the year 2020 as the ‘Year of the nurse and midwife’, in honour of the 200th birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale-- the founder of modern nursing.

This designation will now be presented to Member States of the 72nd World Health Assembly for the final consideration and endorsement-- with the aim to raise the visibility of the nursing profession in policy dialogue and invest in the development and increased capacity of the nursing workforce globally.