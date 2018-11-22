Businesses seek solution to long-term financing

By Alfred Zacharia @azacharia3 azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The search for long-term financing is gaining momentum in the wake of implementing industrialisation drive which seeks to transform Tanzania’s economic status to a middle-income country.

Industrial financing is still a challenge among commercial banks but the business community says it is engaging the government to find a solution for long-term financing.

Tanzania has only two development finance institutions , which are not enough to cover the demand.

Implementation of the second Five-Year Development Plan which seeks to industrialise Tanzania requires Sh107 trillion starting from 2016/2017 financial year to 2020/2021.

The Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) says it is in talks with the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) on how to establish supportive regulations that will see long-term financing to long-term projects including industrial development projects is guaranteed.

TPSF executive director Godfrey Simbeye says the move is in line with the demand for more development financial institutions which would provide cheaper credit.

“So far, there are only two development banks including TIB Development Bank and Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB) that can provide long-term loans but we need more of them,” he said.

According to him, the banks are even experiencing liquidity crunches as they cannot afford investments which require massive funds, demanding the government to put more money in the banks.

“More development banks can compete and that will make interest rates low…two to four per cent is ideal for the industrial financing,” he noted.

CEO Roundtable chairman Sanjay Rughani said that they also demanded the central bank to adopt regulations that will attract local and international financial institutions to provide long-term finances with low interest rates.

“There are some international financial institutions that are capable of providing us long term-funds with lowest interest rates. We asked the government to open doors for them so that they work with relevant local banks in financing industrial projects,” said Mr Rughani who is the chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania.

The businesses also want more long-term corporate bonds of 15 to 20 years through the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE).

In the meeting with the BoT, the business community was demanding a well-structured repayment model - an act of paying back money that was previously borrowed from a lender that is typically executed through periodic payments which include principal plus interest.

The model, according to him, will build a trust among investors that their money injected in financing long-term projects or businesses, will be paid back.

“With such method, we (business community) are positive that, financial institutions and individuals will be attracted enough to finance our factories and other businesses whose profits are coming after a while,” he noted.

He added that, the model should also make sure that ‘previous arrears’ are paid on time to build a trust to financiers.

The meeting also came up with a need to establish regulations for ‘opening up capital account’ that will open doors for Tanzanians and foreigners to move their capital outside their borders.

So far, Mr Rughan said it is hard for Tanzanians to move their capital to foreign destinations and the foreigners can’t easily put their money into Tanzanian businesses, due to current regulations.

“We need Tanzanians to invest in foreign companies and have their shares and vice versa. I am positive that when foreigners will be allowed to put their capital in our local companies, factories and businesses, then financial problems can be reduced,” he noted.

However, he said the movement should be properly controlled so that it does not negatively affect the local content.

“Opening capital account should be introduced but with control, avoiding money laundering. The regulations should control the act because foreigners can sway away local businesses in their hands as far as they have enough capital,” he noted.

According to him, the BoT promised to work on the issues raised during the meeting by amending and establishing favourable regulations that will see long-term finance is no longer a problem to mega development projects.

The Bank of Tanzania could not comment on the discussions even as they were supplied with questions over the matter.

NMB Bank chief executive officer Ms Ineke Bussemaker was quoted during the recent CEO Roundtable meeting as saying that the dialogues should focus more on attracting corporate bonds of 15 years at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) and the central bank.