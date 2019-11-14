Does your brand offer variety?

Variety is not just the spice of life but an essential element of what it means to be human being.

The thriving brands know two key things; the struggling brands do not. It’s about design and varieties.

At first glance, there may not be an obvious connection between design and varieties of different products at brick-and-mortar grocery store and e-commerce brands. For example: Amazon’s true value to consumers is not low cost (WalMart) and free shipping but it’s the great design on the variety of products made available to consumers, both directly and from third-party sellers.

Does humanity really needs all that product varieties? In reality, people have have their own sensitivities based on a multitude of factors, so having product varieties in life is key to human’s happiness. Have you ever suffered from a minor shoe irritation you are wearing? Do you know how it feels? If you do, how many choices of shoes do you want? A simple response, say one size fits all is that “ enough multitude of pairs of shoes so that we can pick the one that doesn’t hurt.”

It’s unfortunate that, the market does not always provide splendid product varieties as a wasteful option.

Product varieties are necessary to accommodate our human differences. It has been said one size fits all doesn’t work.

Since immemorial, the needs for different varieties to meet humanity challenges has been always a vicious cycle being rediscovered every time there’s value in the discovery process.

A good example, happened in WWII; the American Army found out that there were no average pilots when it was designjng a standard cockpit in their fight jets to decrease pilot-error.

Despite going extra mile to measure thousands of pilots, looking what they thought could be an average pilot.

At the end of the day, the conclusion was that, seats and control mechanisms had to be made adjustable to the variation in pilots’ unique body features e.g. their leg and arm sizes.

They learned something the hard way. But shoe designers had learned time and again that one size fits all doesn’t add up.

It has been said that what humanity wants is what humanity needs to thrive. We can argue about a big difference between need and want.

That a single pair of shoes which makes someone comfortable and adjustable seats and control mechanisms for aircraft safety are different.

But they help in providing a comfortable movement from one point to another.

If humans were built on assembly lines, we could be standardized to need only one type of aeroplane, one type of a pair shoes, and one type of car, and everything could be provided in one type of outlet. But to our brilliance, we are not so standardized, even in a mass consumerist society.

Variety is not just the spice of life but an essential element of what it means to be a human being.

And so it is that there’s a truly awful and dehumanizing hubris when politicians think, they can speak better for the ordinary people than they can speak for themselves about their needs or wants; whatever you call it.

The most thriving brands in the world, the likes of Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook have made their fortunes on offering the great variety of goods that their consumers want.