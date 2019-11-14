Managing and developing talent in skills based industries – 2

By Amour Muro and Paul Mbithi

A management style that does not resonate with an employee can quickly usher the beginning of the end for a person’s employment at a company.

A ruthless and demanding manager, for example, who uses fear to push his team to their limits for the sake of “winning” without caring about their development is unlikely to retain the best people, especially among the Generation Y or Millennials. This autocratic style may garner short term results but is not sustainable for the long-term success of the company.

Conversely, a patient and understanding manager who relies on understanding her team’s strengths to reach their targets is more likely to have a lower turnover rate and achieve long term success.

Understanding an employee’s strength or talent is a two-way street which demands for self-awareness from the employee and facilitation of the ideal environment by an organization to inspire this journey. “Who do I want to be?” and “Where do I see myself going?” are good starting points for anyone looking to better understand themselves. Quiet moments to reflect and to hear the answers from your inner-voice forms one part of the process.

However, this must be complimented with external sources of knowledge such as reading or listening to ideas developed by others who have also gone through a similar route.

An organization can accelerate this process by exposing their employees to an enabling environment that acts as a catalyst for self-discovery.

Well thought out trainings, e-learning platforms, applying tried and true personality test models, are just a few of the ways to do this.

Exposure does not always mean a business-class ticket to Australia for a convention although it can also be that!

A decision to take action is needed once strengths have been identified.

This is the hard part as it often requires courage to overcome the fear that causes inertia.

A conscious effort is required at an individual level to step out of the appealing comfort zones we all establish and to take deliberate action towards fulfilling what has been uncovered through greater self-awareness.

This can take the form of speaking up at opportunities that allow you to voice the ideas that pave the way towards who you want to be.

This also means networking with a wider audience that can resonate with where you see yourself going. By identifying and engaging with people who have “been there, done that” you will not have to re-invent the wheel which leaves room for exponential growth in both talents and skills.

Now imagine a whole team of individuals moving forward with that sense of purpose.

Not only will it create an infinite circle of learning for each employee but the organization will also benefit by harvesting the talent and skills that it has played a role in cultivating.

“When the student is ready, the teacher will appear.” There is an immeasurable amount of wisdom and possibility found in the teachers or situations we encounter.

But it remains our choice whether or not we will be ready when those opportunities come knocking.

Percy Spencer would not have discovered the microwave if he hadn’t decided to be an engineer and developed his skills along that path. He would have just been another guy with a melted chocolate in his pocket.

Similarly thousands of organizations today have missed out on valuable chances to excel beyond their perceived limitations by undermining their students.

The key takeaway for organizations is to facilitate the ideal environment for employees to complete their journey of self-awareness which will uncover hidden talents or skills and work to develop them.

Thereafter when a teacher appears there may be a student waiting in your hallways ready to notice chocolate melting!