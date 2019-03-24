By Sheila ClitheroeTieszen

Many any of us have asked a young child, ‘What do you want to dowhen you grow up?” Sometimes the question is phrased, ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ We actually mean the same whether we say ‘do’ or ‘be’. Though, of course, they do not mean the same thing.

In colloquial English, what I want to ‘do’ refers to a job: nurse, animator,journalist. When we meet an adult for the first time, we ask, ‘What do you do?’ Our jobs are seen to define us, which they shouldn’t.

On the other hand, ‘What do you want to be?’ is not limited to your line of work. Answers could be, ‘I want to be a good father, like my dad.’ ‘I want to be happy.’ ‘I want to save the planet.’ These are qualities and aspirations.

As parents we feel the pressure for our children to do well in school so that they can succeed in ‘doing’ whatever their ambition has been. This reductionist approach to our children’s futures – study, pass exams, get the job – ignores, at our peril the mental well-being, the enjoyment of life, the happiness of our children.

It is not an unfamiliar request from parents for their child to be put into a higher year group than the one for their age group. This is particularly prevalent in the early years. They have no time for ‘play based’ learning, and want their child to get on with the ‘3 Rs’.

Irrespective of the child’s academic abilities, the child’s social and emotional needs are being dismissed as irrelevant. Having time to develop the social skills that will enable you to build good friendships with your peers, the time to start the learning journey from the beginning without undue pressure to do things you are not ready for, the right to be recognised and cared for who you are and not for what others want you to do, are all essential for the future well-being of the child.

Keeping the foot on the gas pedal of academic achievement may well enable your child to get those A grades, but there can also be unintended consequences.

Here is a cautionary tale. I knew a family who loved their only son very much. They wanted the best for him and paid as much as they could on his education.