Getting into the festive mood with fun events

By Young Citizen

The festive season is almost here, schools are closing and children will be home for holiday. This is the right time for parents to entertain children after a long year of studies. Parents can take you to a programme like theatre, music, dance, opera or art. Here are some of the things that you can do during this busy period.

Soccer Kick: Set up a net or other target like a tipped-over, plastic trashcan. Adhere a piece of masking tape to the floor to designate where the kids must stand.

Allow the youngest children to stand closer. Have the kids take turns kicking the ball into the target. Like the bean bag toss, charge a certain amount of tickets for the amount of kicks. Guess the Amount in the Jar

Fill a jar with jellybeans, chocolate kisses, pennies or other small items; alternatively, fill the jar with a holiday-related item, such as conversation hearts, if the game is for a holiday festival. Ask the kids to guess the number of items in the jar.

Then give prizes for the children with the best guesses. Give a larger prize to a child who guesses within 10 of the correct number versus someone guessing within 100 of the correct number. Give the filled jar as a prize to children over 3 years of age, if the item is child-safe.

Artsy Fun: Recruit volunteers with face-painting experience. Set up a booth with chairs for the face painters and the children who have their faces painted.

The more intricate the design, the more tickets it’s worth. Set up a craft booth with stickers, markers, school glue, safety scissors, craft sticks, string, empty and clean milk cartons, construction paper, etc. Recruit volunteers to teach and help the children with their crafts, especially more structured ones such as bird feeders. The number of tickets will determine the type of craft the child can make.

Donated materials and goods: The key to a successful fundraiser is soliciting materials and time from local businesses and community residents in order to keep overhead costs low. Ask for volunteers to help in the planning stages, during the event and with clean-up.

Send flyers to area businesses asking for items to use at the carnival or to auction or raffle off. Connect with an organization of local activists or civic-minded individuals to ask for help, resources and idea.

Additional information by Elizabeth Tungaraza