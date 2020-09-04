Students cautioned over fake overseas agents

By Jacob Mosenda @Jmosenda mjacob@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian students seeking opportunities to pursue studies in overseas universities have been reminded of conducting thorough consultations to avoid falling prey to deceitful agencies.

This comes at a time when many local and foreign higher learning institutions are in the process of enrolling students who have completed Form Six for the 2020/2021 academic year.

However, to ensure that the recruitment of Tanzanian students by the agencies is legitimized, Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) established guidelines that require every agency intending to carry out an overseas education students’ recruitment to lodge their applications for license.

The Commission says it has licensed 14 overseas recruitment agencies between January and June to effectively monitor students’ progress while outside the country.

Even so, speaking to The Citizen at different occasions in the ongoing Higher Education, Science and Technology exhibitions in Dar es Salaam, education stakeholders said this was a time when fake agents may emerge to lure students about opportunities to study abroad.

"Parents or guardians as well as students should be careful when looking for opportunities to study abroad due to the possibilities of falling prey to fake agents,” said Dr Thomas Jabir, a Dar es Salaam base educational consultant.

“This is the time when those with bad intentions may deceive students and connect them to bogus universities abroad,” he added.

On the other hand, Dr Sospeter Nyamambe from the United African University of Tanzania said that such agents have in the past lured unsuspecting students to fake universities.

“The truth is that these people exist and should be avoided. They are highly influential with the way they approach their clients and most of them are not in agency companies so they escape license requirements,” said Dr Nyamambe.

According to the Global Education Link Limited managing director, Mr Abdulmalik Mollel, students are required to seek out TCU-licensed agents to avoid the traps by fake agents.

“We know that students may fall prey to fake agents and they should always consult TCU for directions,” he said.