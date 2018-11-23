AliKiba expecting first child with Amina

Eight months after walking down the aisle with his Kenyan wife, Amina Khalef, bongo flava star Alikiba is expecting their first child.

The baby, who is due early next year, will be their first and fourth to Alikiba who has three other children with different baby mamas.

Rumours of Amina being pregnant emerged in July after a picture of her posted on Instagram showed a clear baby bump.

Now the singer has finally confirmed the speculations.

“We are expecting a baby early next year God willing. Katika dini yetu we believe it’s a blessing to get married and after a few months you get a baby. This will be my fourth child,” Alikiba told radio host Massawe Japanni.

The two wedded in a colorful Islamic wedding in Mombasa rumored to have cost Sh50 million with Mombasa’s Governor Ali Joho a close friend to Alikiba helping in footing the bills. Alikiba then held a separate wedding in Dar es Salaam one week later, a day which also so his younger brother Abdu Kiba wed as well.

Speaking on marriage life, Alikiba said so far so good and that he enjoyed it. He also heaped praises on his wife for being very respectful to him.

“I have known her to be a respectful person and that is why we have not had any dramas for the eight months we have been married,” he said