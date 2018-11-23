Wanuri to direct Hollywood film

Nairobi. After Rafiki, film director Wanuri Kahiu is set to direct Covers, a romance set in the Los Angeles music world, for Working Title and Universal.

According to Deadline, Wanuri was signed after an international search for the job to direct first-time screenwriter Flora Greeson’s screenplay.

After the announcement she took to social media and to break the good news, saying “Dreams are possible!”

Wanuri made history this year when her LGBTQ movie Rafiki became the first movie from Kenya to be selected to screen at the Cannes Film Festival.

Rafiki, which was banned earlier this year in Kenya for its LGBTQ narrative, is a film based on the short story Jambula Tree by Ugandan writer Monica Arac de Nyeko.

The film is a love story between two girls who have to choose between happiness and safety in a country where homosexual activity is against the law.

The Kenyan High Court recently temporarily lifted the ban on the movie to allow it a seven-day Oscar-qualifying run in Kenyan cinemas.

Despite the sold-out attendances during those seven days, Rafiki missed out on an Osacr nomination.

(NMG)

Since its release at the Cannes on the 9th of May, the 82-minute film was also picked to screen at the Toronto Film Festival, London Film Festival and AFI Fest, among others screenings.

Working Title’s recent releases with Universal include the Oscar-nominated Darkest Hour via Focus Features, which also is releasing WT’s Mary, Queen of Scots. It also is behind Universal’s adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats.