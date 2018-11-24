How I traversed through tough terrains to make it in life

By Jonathan Musa

Unemployment has become an apparent struggle in the country. Everywhere you go, grievances over lack of jobs have become too common. Young graduates fail to find jobs and end up on the streets. Those with jobs are uncertain about the future and live in fear of the unknown. As such, one has to struggle beyond comprehension in order to succeed.

Some who studied certain professions end up pivoting to other fields, you can find a doctor working at a hardware store or someone with a law degree engaged in farming – all these are diverse methods used to sustain life in today’s world.

Woman brings you a story of Sara Ngonyani, a businesswoman who traversed all sorts of terrains to finally making it in life. She epitomizes the struggles of the general population today. Her story of rags to riches serves as an inspiration to other women struggling to make it in life.

Sara, 37, was born in a big family of 14 children in Morogoro. “My mother gave birth to seven children – five boys and two girls. I am the fourth child from my mother’s side. Our Dad had other wives so I have other siblings,” she explains.

After completing her form four education in Tanga in 1998, Sara joined Tambaza high school in Dar es Salaam from 1999 to 2001.

Even though Sara had made it up to high school level, getting to that point wasn’t a walk in the park. In 1991, her dad sadly passed away. Being a polygamist and an entrepreneur meant that he had many people depending on him.

Sara’s mother had to engage in the selling of local brew (Mbege) in order to raise money for her school fees and to cater to other basic family needs.

From childhood, Sara was fascinated with science. It is no surprise that in high school she opted for physics, geography and mathematics (PGM) combination.

Since her home was based in Morogoro, Sara didn’t have a place to call home while in Dar es Salaam for her high school studies. Fortunately she was connected to a family friend and was hence able to find shelter in the city.

At her new residence, she studied with one of the children at the same school. This would later complicate matters when at one point, that other child failed final exams and was asked by the school to re-sit or drop out altogether.

“I was put in an awkward situation when the mother of the child who failed asked me to re-sit the exams on her behalf,” she opens. Sara refused to comply. Her refusal infuriated the family that was giving her shelter. They started mistreating her and she was forced to walk from home (Mwananyamala) to Tambaza on a daily basis to attend school. Her mother couldn’t do anything to help her because all she could manage was to send money for school fees.

Sara persevered and was able to finish her high school education. She managed to get a temporary job as an English teacher at an English medium school.

Keen on education, she later joined University of Dar es Salaam in 2002 in pursuit of a degree in computer science.

Life hadn’t become any easier but she was determined to succeed at any cost. While at the university, Sara started seeing someone and after a short while the couple got married. “He was a friend at first so when our relationship evolved and we decided to get married, I was all onboard and assumed things would go well,” she says.

Still struggling to find a stable financial life, Sara wasn’t ready to start a family, something which was at discord with her husband’s wishes. “My husband persistently begged me to have his baby. I wasn’t ready,” she says. This situation brought gloom to the marriage and all that was left was matrimonial mayhem.

At this point Sara was going through psychological pandemonium, she couldn’t attend lectures because of matrimonial issues. After missing university for a while she was later discontinued.

“I lost hope in life, I remembered how my mum toiled in search for my school fees. She wanted me to acquire an education and here I was, discontinued from my studies,” she recollects.

With no better option, Sara packed her bags, left her husband and went back to the village. She considered 2002 and 2003 as wasted years. But regardless of all the setbacks, she still had the desire to resume with her education. Through the support from her mother, she planned appealed to resume her units at UDSM in 2005. Her first attempt failed. It was not until 2006 when her request was granted and she managed to graduate (with honors) in June 2007.

Turn of fortunes

A few days after graduating Sara landed a job at a learning institution as a computer teacher. She worked at the institute from July 2007 till December the same year. The run of good fortunes continued and in January 2008 she got a one-year contract to work at University of Dar es Salaam Computing Centre.

Even though the tide seems to have changed, Sara knew that she was destined for something bigger and better.

She moved from UDSM and got a job at a bank as a system administrator between 2009 and 2011. With other ambitions in mind, Sara couldn’t handle the demanding work hours her job required. Soon she was in search of another job. She managed to get employment at another bank where she worked for five years.

Self-employment

Sara had concrete future plans, however, when the government amended the pensions’ bill and changed the age of one getting their lawful benefits, her plans were sent to the gutter.

“I decided to leave the employment field and ventured in to my own projects,” she says.

Sara decided to delve into farming. She took a bank loan and went to Ruaha in Iringa region to try out farming.

“I planted onions in a very big piece of land, I knew after harvesting I would make good profit,” Sara says.

During her years in employment Sara had managed to build a house, it’s what she put as collateral for the bank loan. However, after the lapse of the repayment period, the bank moved to auction her house.

“I was still waiting to make profit from the farming business in order to repay back the loan, unfortunately I ran out of time,” she laments.

She was given a period of one week to repay the loan. As luck would have it, she met a relative during this chaotic time and after discussing the matter with her, she decided to help Sara by settling the bank loan on her behalf, then they entered into an agreement on how Sara would repay her.

Sara decided to have another go at business.

This time around she delved into something that’s within her professional field. Sara opened an office in Dar es Salaam called Star_4digital solutions that deals with web designing & hosting, database and software development and others. Sara was very confident that her business would be a huge success. True to her intuition, her first client paid her handsomely, this enabled her to upgrade her office by buying more equipment.

During this time she thought of writing an autobiography inspirational book. Working with editors, she decided to title the book ‘Girl on Fire’

In September 2018 Girl On Fire was published. She has dedicated 50 per cent of the revenue from her autobiography inspirational book for acquiring school accessories and lay pads for school girls.

Sara has decided to use her life experience as a lesson, and has embarked on a mentorship road where she mentors young women, especially those at the university to never give up on pursuing their dreams.

“The aim of mentoring these young women is to make them realise their potential and not be dependent on a man for success,” she explains.

Sara likes to keep her love life private after all that she has been through, she however shares that she is currently single.

Business success

She discloses that her IT services have reaped great rewards. “I get orders online, we work online and payments are done online. I have also managed to employ some people online,” she says.

Her book resonated with many people and opened doors for her to get invited to various education-related symposiums and other issues affecting women.

Sara now plans to make her company go international and further plans to employ other workers especially fresh graduates. “I want to employ youth through online platform. The youth are tech savvy so this will be more feasible,” she says.

Sara urges anyone going through a tough time not to throw in the towel. “They should persevere,” she concludes.