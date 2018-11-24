RE-THINKING ALOUD> In the last days of America’s hegemony (11)

By Wilfred Alex

The world must be made safe for democracy” are the words America proffered on entering global politics in 1917 when Woodrow Wilson commanded US military to engage the Allied forces and crush Germany. It was in the First World War – wherein people were dying – that America commanded democracy to the world.

If anything, the time chosen is riveting. That when the world was in a frenzy of carnage, millions getting crippled, families breaking, economies shattered, refugees scurrying everywhere, poverty raging and the world on blink that America waved democracy as her item of sale to the restive world. How strange America is!

Entering the war she did and because other powers were in shambles, the US emerged among the victors with its power an edge above the rest.

As would be expected, the hegemony that America would become started with millions wiped out during the war.

At the climax, America remained the only nation with semblance of strong institutions: military, civil, economic and diplomatic corps. She headed the pack.

A journey started – the journey towards American democracy Wilson had proclaimed.

What democracy is America’s? America’s democracy is a phantom. It is a rule, through intrigues, of the people, by the people and for the people.

In the setup, votes that matter are cast on issues by senators and congress folks not the populace.

At staggering sums of money – billions of dollars – Americans are paraded on long queues after every four years to vote for representatives ‘who convinced too much’ on campaign trails.

As I stated in part 10 of this series, elected representatives end up playing ‘games of numbers’.

America’s democracy is a Dracula

Evident is that spreading American democratic practices has led to grim bloodshed. At the onset, America had to fight wars globally to get proper footing for her endeared democracy.

Wherever American democracy wasn’t favoured, the US carried attacks against existing social rubrics. She set up violent proxies, orchestrated civil strife, spoilt integrities of nations or couched balkanizations.

Proper counts tally hundreds civil wars, glob-ally, worth bloodletting first conceived by US intelligences.

Nations have paid prices too high for America’s democracy of intrigues. Costs involve but are not limited to: propensity of bloodbath amongst factions vying, inferiority among foreign leaders who worship the White House, nations abandoning preexisting social and political decorum, insecurity among unfavoured politicians and internationalisation of political spaces.

America’s democracy has no border between morality and immorality as long as money is involved. For example, they advocate liberal rights even when they insult ‘common good’ because they make money. Americans do elect representatives to Senate and Congress to represent their expectations: where do you place the roles of lobbyists?

They are ‘bribers’ who buy representatives’ votes. To what end? Racketeering!

Core values under attack

America’s vast academics: psychologists, sociologists, historians and intellectual body dance along lying that all is well but they know America is outdoing herself.

They see that the core values they used to espouse are down-trodden to dust by increasingly irrational liberalism.

For example, churches – institutions with long held, noble traditions – are touted to bless same sex cohabitation.

Equality of men and women, however palatable that sounds, is accelerating new parenting forms that pile new psychosocial dilemmas.

Whereas decisions are made by politicians competing through games of numbers, America’s society is torn be-tween phantoms of academic utopia and struggling traditional values. It is evident majority ‘down-to-earth’ Americans are desperate.

For example, an aging parent finds he cannot get attention of his children as he lives in ‘care houses’ to wind up, what desperation can be worse?

For a responsible father who seared two sons hoping they would make good parents of grandchildren – as a course of nature – learns that with laws commending homosexuality his son(s) are snatched by clever fellows who turn them into gays, what can frustrate more?

Whether it comes from much knowing or social adventurism, America is weakening. She is eroding the core values that put the people together in the first place. And in this instance America’s liberal democracy is chief contributor.

Wilfred Alex is Coordinator, Editor and Tutor at Legendary Performers