$1.8m boost for EAC Covid-19 testing capacity

By By Zephania Ubwani @TheCitizen.Tz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Arusha. The East African Community (EAC) has purchased new machines for its recently launched mobile laboratories to fight the coronavirus. The Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machines would be dispatched to the six partner states once delivered to Arusha.

The machines would complete the testing capacity of each mobile lab recently secured through the technical and financial support of Germany.

Purchase of the new anti-Covid-19 fight gear was announced in Bujumbura early this week by Wilberforce Mariki, the director of Planning at the EAC Secretariat.

“They would enhance the capacity to detect and respond to pathogens that could result in epidemics such as Covid-19,” he said.

He revealed this as he handed over the mobile laboratory containing equipment and the testing kits to the Burundi authorities.

The nine mobile labs, made up of 18 vehicles, were secured following a $1.8 million grant through the German Development Bank, KfW.

But Mr Mariki said PCR machines have been added to boost the fight against the pandemic currently ravaging the world.

PCR machines, invented in 1983, are widely used to make copies of specific DNA sample rapidly for identification of infectious disease agents.

PCR is now a common and often indispensable technique used in medical and clinical laboratory research for a broad variety of applications.

The director general of Burundi National Institute of Public Health Prof Joseph Nyandwi received the labs at the Kobero border post between Tanzania and Burundi.

He lauded the EAC for the support he said had come at a time the world was fighting to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

Two trainers of trainers and two drivers have already been trained to enable them handle the labs.

Burundi, Rwanda and South Sudan received one mobile laboratory each while Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya received two each.

Last week the EAC announced that it was seeking a further $86 million to contain the ravaging coronavirus pandemic not hitting the region. The money will roll out the recently finalized Covid-19 Response Plan which are among a raft of measures to fight Covid-19.

“This is all what we are asking from the donors as support to fight Covid-19,” revealed Dr Michael Katende, the acting head of Health Department at the EAC secretariat.

The financial support was needed for the purchase of additional equipment, mobile laboratories and for training of paramedics, among others.

The Response Plan also aims to enable the region produce medical consumables to spearhead the fight against the killer virus.

Dr Katende revealed this as the EAC secretary general Liberat Mfumukeko flagged off $1.8 million mobile laboratories for the region.