‘Bwege’ ditches CUF, joins ACT-Wazalendo

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Kilwa South MP Selemani Bungara aka Bwege on CUF ticket has on Monday, June 15 announced that he will decamp to ACT-Wazalendo soon after Parliament is dissolved.

President John Magufuli is expected to address the nation tomorrow, before dissolving the 11th Parliament to pave the way for commencement of the 2020 General Election processes.

ACT-Wazalendo has collected names of its members with interests to contest as MP and Representative in the Zanzibar House of Representatives being the initial preparation for this year’s elections.

Chadema will today close the session for its members to express interests to seek the party’s nomination for the Union Presidency.

CCM members seeking nomination to stand for the Union and Zanzibar Presidency start today collecting nominations, a process that will be concluded on July 30, this year.

But, Mr Bungara alias Bwege told a press conference today that he loved; fought for and defended CUF in his constituency, the southern constituencies and other parts of the country.

“I loved the party's struggle for equality for all. I’m disappointed that CUF has neglected the fight that made it a respected and trusted party among citizens,” he said, adding.

“Therefore, I officially announce that I will join ACT-Wazalendo after the Parliament has concluded its activities,” he told a press conference in Dar es Salaam.

According to him, he has made the decision after satisfying himself that ACT-Wazalendo was the right yacht for him to carry on with the struggle for democracy and justice for Tanzanians.

Mr Bungara has represented Kilwa South for 10 consecutive years under the CUF ticket and he thanked the party and citizens for cooperation.

Ends