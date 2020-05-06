CCM branches at workplaces shut as new system approved

By William Shao

Dar es Salaam. A presidential commission famously known as the Nyalali commission on political reforms presented its first report on December 11, 1991.

On receiving the report, President Ali Hassan Mwinyi directed that all national meet-ings of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) including its congress be held within 48 days to deliberate on the document.At last, CCM’s congress endorsed a proposal on the report that a multiparty politi-cal system in Tanzania be rea-dopted.

According to the commis-sion’s report, 80 percent of Tanzanians preferred the con-tinuation of one political party system while 20 percent were in favour of political reforms towards a multiparty political system.

In Zanzibar, 45 percent proposed political reforms towards the multiparty politi-cal system.CCM amended its consti-tution on March 19, 1992 following the approval for the reintroduction of the multi-party political system in the country.

Under the political reforms, the number of delegates was reduced, commissions were dissolved including secretari-ats at different levels and a new position at CCM was created as there were two deputy chairpersons of the party.



The changes were made by the CCM National Executive Committee (NEC) in its meeting that began Tuesday on March 17 in Dar es Salaam.

Those changes were announced Thursday on March 19 by the party’s Ideology and publicity department.NEC discussed the CCM constitu-tion and made amendments, according to directives of the CCM extraordinary general meeting held from February 18 to 19, 1992.



It was decided that the reduced number of those attending sittings and leaders to be paid at different levels would make the party to have a simpler and cost-effective structure without affecting its efficiency or democracy within it.



Due to the changes, the number of members of NEC, who were directly chosen by the CCM congress was cut down to 70 from 90.Also, the number of delegates to the congress from every district was reduced from 10 to only five.

Likewise, the number of members of NEC, who were selected by the com-mittee itself on recommendations from the party chairman, was reduced from 15 to only 10.

However, the number of members of the Central Committee (CC) of the NEC was increased as each wing of the party provided one member, who was accommodated by the CC and political committees at all levels.



Before the changes, the CCM wings were represented in general meetings by the party’s central committees at all levels.Due to the changes, CCM had no longer big secretariats with many members employed by the party as it was at national, regional and district levels.

So, CCM had instead a few numbers of its executives who were tasked to prepare and supervise the implemen-tation of decisions of the party.

The changes were made at the national level, whereby the party had now its two deputy chairpersons instead of one deputy chairperson as it was before. One deputy chairperson of the par-ty would work in Tanzania Mainland while the other in Zanzibar.

However, both could work in the whole country without limitations.The changes also meant that CCM would continue to have secretary gen-eral to be deputised by two secretaries general as it was before.



Previously, there were two com-missions, whereby one was tasked on defence and security while the other on disciplinary issues.

Also, CCM settled that all officers, who would decide to continue with their employment at defence and secu-rity forces in the country had to stop being members of the party.



The CC also decided that all CCM branches at work places be shut down with due respect and honor under the supervision of district party offices after Parliament okayed the re-adop-tion of the multiparty political system in the country.



CCM will not be re-registered

While in Tabora Region on March 27, the CCM Chairman, President Ali Hassan Mwinyi ruled that when the Political Parties Act would come into effect CCM “will not be reregistered as though it were not existed.”President Mwinyi said CCM was the party that had been ruling Tanzania and that for many years it had been ruling and controlling political reforms and therefore it would remain a special registered political party.



Bill tabled in Parliament

On April 30, 1992, a motion on strik-ing off one political party system and as well getting rid of the monopoly of the party taking control from the Constitu-tion of the United Republic of Tanzania, was tabled in Parliament in Dodoma, a move that later changed completely the Tanzania’s political landscape.



The motion that was tabled by Prime Minister and First Vice President John Malecela aimed at making the fifth amendment of the constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania and putting in place conditions of allowing multiple political parties in the country.



Tabling the motion, Malecela said different positions of the party under one political party system should be struck off including putting in place a procedure for president to follow when subdividing the country into regions, districts and other areas.

The other CCM powers proposed to be struck off include deliberating the state of emergency announced by pres-ident, discussing the declaration of war by president, and discussing the health of president if the Council of Ministers has decided to suspend him from work-ing due to his health.

The Prime Minister’s motion to the Parliament also required that a presi-dential contestant should be a mem-ber, who was picked by his/her political party registered in the country and that anyone wanting to contest for a parlia-mentary seat should also be a member, who was picked by his/her political party registered in the country.“

The country’s politics will be led by political parties and their programmes. The country will be led by the pro-gramme of an individual person. If any person with faith and political views agreed upon by people, and whose faith and views are different from other existing parties, then that person is free to establish his/her own party.



“CCM branches at work places closed



On May 6, CCM announced to close all of its branches at work places by May 30, 1992. The CCM Chairman in Dar es Salaam, Ramadhani Nyamka, was quoted as saying,

“The directive that we have received is that all branches must be closed this month ... there will not be joint ceremonies when closing the branches.“

And we have been told that there will even not be ceremonies at the national level ... because this is not something to celebrate as we did not like it to happen, but the real situation has forced us to do so.”

Bunge agrees on reintroduction of multiparty system

A bill on the reintroduction of the multiparty system in Tanzania was passed into law with one accord on May 7, 1992 in Dodoma by the Parliament of the United Republic of Tanzania as expected by a big section of people.

At least 229 MPs who were in Parliament passed the bill into law with a joint statement of ‘YES’ when they were called one after another to state whether they agreed with it or not. 21 MPs, three from Zanzibar and 18 from Tanzania Mainland, were not in Parlia-ment during the time of voting. The bill was debated by a total of 57 MPs.

House and hoe options on voting paper deleted

A procedure of using house and hoe marks when voting for a parliamentary seat contestant was deleted on May 11, 1990 and instead pictures of contest-ants were used in the 1995 General Election.



