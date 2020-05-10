CCM lawmaker in hot water over ‘sabotage’

By Suzy Butondo & Stella Ibengwe. @TheCitizen.Tz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Shinyanga. The Kishapu Member of Parliament on the CCM ticket, Mr Suleiman Nchambi, appeared before the Shinyanga District Court on Thursday where he was charged with 12 counts of economic sabotage.

The counts include owning guns with bullets without the government’s licences. The charges were read by senior Resident Magistrate Ushindi Swalo and public prosecutor Magreth Beda.

The accused, who is being defended by two advocates, Frank Mwalongo and Benedict Ishabakari, was not allowed to enter a plea. This is because the court has no jurisdiction to handle economic sabotage cases.

He was remanded until May 11, the date on which the case would be mentioned for the second hearing. Shinyanga Regional Police Commander Debora Magiligimba said the legislator was arrested on May 3 at his home in Lubaga, Shinyanga Region.

“We arrested him after receiving intelligence information that he was actively engaging in illegal hunting,” noted commander Magiligimba. “After inspection, he was found in possession of 16 guns plus other government trophies.”

The RPC said out of 16 guns, six had licenses. The MP reportedly runs a hunting company.

While one short gun was found in the car, the other 15 guns were found in his bedroom. The guns were rifle, markiv, shotgun as well as browning pistol.

The legislator was also found in possession of 35 kilogram of meat, which was in a fridge in a kitchen that was believed to be game meat.

This is the second time that Mr Nchambi has found himself in trouble with the police.