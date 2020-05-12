Covid-19: Tanzanian drivers stranded at Namanga border post

By The Citizen Reporter

Namanga. Some 302 drivers from various locations in Tanzania are stranded at the Namanga crossing point on the Kenya/Tanzania border after they were refused entry into Kenya until they get tested for Covid-19 contagion and results issued within 48 hours.

As a result there are long queues as drivers and their assistants face the long wait for the tests and issuing of results

The drivers said at a meeting with Longido District Commissioner Frank Mwaisumbe that it was bad for them to undergo forced testing at the border and that some of them feared that the test outcomes would see them being quarantined at the expense of their families’ economic welfare.

Mr Frank Mkane who drives vehicles belonging to Dar es Salaam-based Jambo Flight said spending more time at the border crossing was bad for their health, noting that guest houses at border points cannot be trusted.

In response, Mr Mwaisumbe said the government would soon start conducting tests on Tanzanian drivers at the border and issue them with clearance certificates.