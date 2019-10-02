Harmonize nominated for MTV Europe Music awards

By The Citizen Reporter news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. A few weeks after he decamped from the WCB label and got married to his long time girlfriend Sarah, Bongo Flava singer Harmonize’s star is shining even brighter.

Konde Boy’s busy year has been capped with a nomination for the Best African Act at the MTV Europe Music awards where he faces competition from South Africa’s Nasty C and Prince Kabyee, Toofan, and Burnaboy.

“The East African Young King , #KondeBoy @harmonize_tz has been nominated for the Best African Act Category at the 2019 MTV EUROPEAN MUSIC AWARDS,” reads MTV Africa Twitter handle.

The nomination makes Harmonize the only nominee from East and Central Africa.

Should he go on to win then he will now join his former WCB boss Diamond Platnumz and AliKiba who have previously won the award in two successive years.

The winner of the African act goes on to compete for the International act which pits winners of the Asian edition against the African category.

The event will be held on November 3 in Seville, Spain with voting in the category now open.