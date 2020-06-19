Police holding man for serial defiling of three daughters

By The Citizen Reporter

Bunda. Police are holding a man over allegations that he has been repeatedly defiling his own three daughters for years.

One of the victims, a 13-year-old girl and a Standard Five pupil, is pregnant.

The Bunda District Commissioner, Ms Lydia Bupilipili, said on Wednesday that district authorities were working hard to establish circumstances and the motive behind the shocking alleged defilement of the minors.

“It is a shameful, unethical and disparaging incident,” she said.The Mara Regional Police boss, Daniel Shillah, confirmed the arrest, saying the matter was reported at a police station on June 16, 2020.

“The suspect who has only been identified as MIchael will be arraigned today to answer to charges related to incest among others,” he said.

Michael’s wife, Gaudensia, said she had been aware that her husband had been raping their daughters but she decided not to report the issue for fear of destroying her marriage and humiliating her own husband.It was until one of the girls got pregnant that the issue became talk of the town.

“When the girl went to school, it was discovered that she was pregnant. Questioned on who was responsible for the pregnancy, she said, ‘it was her own father’ and that’s how everyone came to know about it,” she said.Ms Gaudensia said one day she found her husband naked with one of their daughters on bed.

“One day, I found him naked in bed with one of our three daughters. He asked for forgiveness from me which I offered…After impregnating one of the daughters, he shifted to another daughter (name withheld),” she said.

A social welfare officer at Bunda, Bonji Bugene, said cases of incest were on the rise in the region but most families had chosen to remain quite.

“Silencing these issues would not help matters,” he said.“Even when we finally come to know about the incidents, people still are not willing to give evidence in court,” he said.

Ms Lucy John, the director for a Mwanza-based Solution on Gender Based Violence, said they were making a close follow-up on the issue.

