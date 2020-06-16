Zitto, Cooke meeting was private, says ACT official

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. ACT Wazalendo yesterday said the meeting between its leader Zitto Kabwe and the UK envoy to Tanzania, Ms Sarah Cooke, was private, and had no plitical or partisan interests whatsoever.

The party’s secretary general, Ado Shaibu, said in a letter submitted to the office of the Registrar of Political Parties (RPP) that Mr Kabwe held private talks with Ms Cooke at her Oysterbay home - stressing that this was not wrong according to the country constitution.

ACT-Wazalendo submitted a letter to the RPP’s office responding to a seven-day ultimatum issued by the RPP’s office demanding assurance that the meeting did not violate Section 6C(4) of the Political Parties Act, Cap 258. Also, a letter signed by deputy RPP, Sisty Nyahoza, says the law prohibits non-citizens from holding meetings with leaders of Tanzanian political parties - meeting which are intended to facilitate the fullfilling the ambitions of any political party.

“They held private talks. After all, he (Kabwe) is free to meet any person and talk about anything as provided under the country’s constitution. This is regardless of the status of the person(s) involved, whether they be government officials, CCM or Chadema members - or even diplomats,” he said.

“We will submit our written response tomorrow (today). However, we have told the registrar that whoever is saying that we have violated any law should the one to give proof of that!”

But, a Political Science lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), Dr Richard Mbunda, said the challenge surrounding the matter is a tenuous line separating Mr Kabwe as a political party leader and as an individual.

“It’s difficult to effectively separate private and party issues. How could one know that they were - or were NOT - in private talks? It’s easier for people to feel that they engaged in political issues,” he said.

The RPP’s letter quoted an article published on a Swahili newspaper reporting the firebrand politician’s meeting with the UK envoy, ostensibly to request assistance that would enable his political party to emerge victorious in the next general elections that are scheduled to be held in Tanzania in October this year.