16 people feared dead in West Pokot landslides

By Daily Nation

At least 16 people, including children, are feared dead after their houses were swept away Saturday in landslides caused by heavy rain in West Pokot, officials said.

Joel Bulal, a local administrator, told the Nation that at least 12 people were buried alive in Nyarkulian village and four others in Parua village.

Pokot South Deputy County Commissioner Fredrick Kimanga said 12 bodies were recovered by Saturday midmorning.

Mr Kimanga said bodies of seven children were among those recovered.

Mr Bulal said rescue efforts were underway Saturday morning to find missing people.

The Red Cross said its personnel have responded to the emergency.