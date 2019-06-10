By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Public Leaders Ethics Secretariat is set to commence the vetting of public figures in 12 regions to establish if there is any conflict of interests among them.

The Ethics Commissioner, Judge (rtd) Harold Nsekela revealed the plan through his statement issues on Monday, June 10, 2019.

The exercise which is set to commence in the next few days is expected to be carried in Arusha, Manyara, Kilimanjaro, Geita, Kagera, Mara, Mwanza, Dodoma, Tabora, Singida, Dar es Salaam and Shinyanga regions.

The statement says the verification is an ordinary exercise, noting that the secretariat is obliged to oversee public figures behavior and implementation of the Ethics Act Number 13 of 1995 together with amendments made on the law.