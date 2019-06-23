COSTECH plans to conduct business innovation challenge

The challenge conducted under the Tanzania Digital Innovation Youth Empowerment Programme (TADIYE) will be announced on July 1 and will involve thousands of youth aged 15 to 35 years

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology is planning to launch a business plan innovation challenge aimed at creating employment to the youth.

The challenge conducted under the Tanzania Digital Innovation Youth Empowerment Programme (TADIYE) will be announced on July 1 and will involve thousands of youth aged 15 to 35 years, a press statement issued yesterday says.

“The aim of the project is to create employment and giving youth opportunities to explore their entrepreneurial talents,” the project reads in part.

Before submitting a business plan the youth go through a trining session through the Internet using TADIYE training manuals. Only those who complete five modules are allowed to submit their business plans, the press release says. Shortlisted candidates with the best business plans go through further training to enable them refine their plans before being given starting capital that could reach Sh20 million.

Since January 2019 about 70,000 youth throughout the country have accessed TADIYE training manuals through the Internet, the statement says.

The last session of the project that is funded by the Royal Danish Embassy, was held in April 2019.