1,958 suppliers registered on procurement system: PPRA

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A total of 1,958 suppliers of goods and services from five regions have been registered with the Tanzania National Electronic Procurement System (TANePS) following a government directive issued to suppliers to register themselves with the system so as to increase transparency in public procurement.

Speaking to The Citizen at the ongoing 43rd Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Information Systems acting director Bernard Ntelya said the suppliers’ good response was due to training sessions provided by the regulator before and during the piloting stage of TANePS.

According to him, suppliers of common use items and services under the framework agreements (FWAs) managed by the Government Procurement Services Agency (GPSA), were informed through respective tender advertisements that mini-competition (under FWAs) would be carried out through TANePS.

“As we proceed with training sessions and registration of suppliers, we are pleased by the response observed in the five regions covered so far, which are Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, Mwanza, Arusha and Mbeya whereby 1,918 suppliers are now using TANePS to seize tender opportunities,” he said.

Furthermore, “The system would increase efficiency and transparency in public procurement whereby 70 annual procurement plans have submitted to the system,” he added while explaining that staff from 83 procuring entities are the beneficiaries of the training sessions.”

In July last year, Finance and Planning minister Philip Mpango directed suppliers of goods and services to ensure they register with the sytem.

Dr Mpango also directed PPRA to set deadline for the exercise, adding that it should be made clear that suppliers who fail to register would also not be accessing opportunities in public procurement.

Earlier, Mr Christopher Mwakibinga, who was presenting the chief executive officer said that TANePS is a web-based, collaborative system, developed in accordance with the requirements of the public procurement laws, to facilitate public procurement processes in Tanzania.