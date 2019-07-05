The Citizen News 1,958 suppliers registered on procurement system: PPRA Friday July 5 2019 By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.comDar es Salaam. A total of 1,958 suppliers of goods and services from five regions have been registered with the Tanzania National Electronic Procurement System (TANePS) following a government directive issued to suppliers to register themselves with the system so as to increase transparency in public procurement.Speaking to The Citizen at the ongoing 43rd Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Information Systems acting director Bernard Ntelya said the suppliers’ good response was due to training sessions provided by the regulator before and during the piloting stage of TANePS.According to him, suppliers of common use items and services under the framework agreements (FWAs) managed by the Government Procurement Services Agency (GPSA), were informed through respective tender advertisements that mini-competition (under FWAs) would be carried out through TANePS.“As we proceed with training sessions and registration of suppliers, we are pleased by the response observed in the five regions covered so far, which are Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, Mwanza, Arusha and Mbeya whereby 1,918 suppliers are now using TANePS to seize tender opportunities,” he said.Furthermore, “The system would increase efficiency and transparency in public procurement whereby 70 annual procurement plans have submitted to the system,” he added while explaining that staff from 83 procuring entities are the beneficiaries of the training sessions.”In July last year, Finance and Planning minister Philip Mpango directed suppliers of goods and services to ensure they register with the sytem. Also Read Africa gathering looks to 'historic' free-trade deal Algeria best team at Cup of Nations, says Morocco's Renard Kenyan road security tested as Safari Rally returns Dr Mpango also directed PPRA to set deadline for the exercise, adding that it should be made clear that suppliers who fail to register would also not be accessing opportunities in public procurement.Earlier, Mr Christopher Mwakibinga, who was presenting the chief executive officer said that TANePS is a web-based, collaborative system, developed in accordance with the requirements of the public procurement laws, to facilitate public procurement processes in Tanzania.“The system offers a secure, interactive, dynamic environment for carrying out procurement of all categories, complexity or value,” Mr Mwakibinga said. In the headlines President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives in Chato on a private visit Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived in Chato on a two day private visit to Tanzania on Tanzania willing to sell maize to Kenya The government said yesterday that it was ready to sell surplus maize to Kenya after the Wife hacks off husband's penis after he refused to have sex in Uganda Dodoma man arrested for allegedly raping his own mother Kinyerezi I power project reaches 90pc of implementation: says Tanesco Hong Kong company signs agreement with TTB to bring tourists to Tanzania Africa gathering looks to 'historic' free-trade deal Kenya opens window for import of 12.5m bags tax-free maize