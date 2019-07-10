Clerics come up with social economic model

By Mosenda Jacob @TheCitizenTZ Jmosenda@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. After carrying out a thorough research, religious leaders are planning to promote the idea of Social Market Economy for Tanzania (SMET) as an alternative economic model.

According to them, SMET will help foster economic transformation and development through industrialisation that ensures citizens are the focus of economic activities as well as minimise inefficiencies of the state-controlled economy.

Briefing journalists yesterday on the upcoming official launch of a book on SMET and workshop for all religious leaders scheduled on Friday, in Dar es Salaam, the secretary general of the Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC), Dr Charles Kitima said it was high time for clerics to mobilise the faithful to participate in the country’s economic growth.

“This economic model is more inclusive and will help reduce unemployment, poverty, sickness and disability as well as improve the wellbeing of the elderly. It is high time everyone participated in the growth of our country’s economy through industrialisation,” he said.

In addition, he said there are benefits in cash and in kind for families to ensure that having children does not result in economic insecurity.

And in a wider sense, this model also ensures access to quality education and other social services.

“Policy measures to boost job creation need to be cost-effective and focus on the most vulnerable groups. Labour market programmes can make a difference and more investment in training would make the re-employment of job seekers easier,” he noted.

“SMET, which is an outcome of a thorough research conducted by our scholars, could help individuals to develop their skills so that they are well-equipped for a constantly evolving labour market.”

Pioneered by TEC, the Muslim Council of Tanzania (Bakwata) and Christian Council of Tanzania (CCT), the workshop will see various religious leaders taught on how and why they should mobilise the followers to grab economic opportunities.

