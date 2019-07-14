By Seif Kabelele @SeifKabelele

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanians on Twitter (TOT)--a platform that brings together a number of Tanzanians using Twitter--is organising its third bonanza scheduled for Saturday, July 27.

The bonanza will be held at (CoICT), Kijitonyama grounds featuring various sports and games as well as small business shows, while participants will also make blood donations.

The first and second editions of TOT bonanza were organised on December 8, 2018 and March 9, 2019 respectively, according to founder and coordinator Fred Kavishe.

ToT, which is a dynamic platform that connects people via social media, was established in 2018 with the view of engaging members through sports, networking and giving back to the community.

The platform also seeks to identify and foster talents as well as promote business endeavours.

The next edition activities will include sports, whereby there will be football (the 7-a-side format) that will involve a total of 8 teams, basketball (full court) featuring a total of 10 teams, marathon (5kms) with no limit of participants, pool-table with 16 players and E-sports (PlayStation) with no limit of participants.

“There is no registration fee to teams or players, and prizes and medals will be awarded to the winning teams,” Mr Kavishe said.

The bonanza plans to support small businesses, including retailers, service providers as well as food and beverages.

“Embracing the spirit shown on the previous editions, we plan to invite various entrepreneurs and small businesses to showcase their products and services during the event in different categories,” Mr Kavishe said.

The bonanza invests retailers of products directly to customers via the twitter platform. They include electronics, clothes, shoes, packed cereals, bottled milk and processed meat.

The others include service providers who use twitter as their platform to promote their services such as car repairs and tailoring.

“Food and beverages providers are also welcome to directly serve people attending the bonanza and establish connection with customers who will require future services through delivery services,” Mr Kavishe added.

There will also be a two-day workshop on Essential Business Skills and Online Marketing for businesses for those who will participate in the bonanza. The target is to engage a minimum of 20 businesses.

However, all businesses must either possess a valid business licence or petty trader’s special identification cards.

Following a huge success in blood donation in the previous editions, organisers have invited the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) to participate and collect blood from donors.