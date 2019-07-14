The Citizen News Begging for beer after retirement Sunday July 14 2019 In the headlines Remmy Ongala was a symbol of musical, social change activism Something unexpected happened in 2016. The then 75-year-old rock music legend, Bob Dylan, won the Business shows, sports activities set to colour third edition of Tanzanians on Twitter bonanza Dar es Salaam. Tanzanians on Twitter (TOT)--a platform that brings together a number of Majaliwa woos Vietnam investors Facebook's Libra currency under fire WB suspends Indian firm over Tanzania bribes UN-led project turns the tide for Kigoma women Macron showcases Euro military prowess at Paris parade As US agents prepare to arrest 'thousands,' migrants live in fear