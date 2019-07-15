Port Harcourt. Gunmen on Monday abducted the mother of former Nigerian football national team coach Samson Siasia, relatives said, in the latest kidnapping targeting a sports star.

Beauty Ogere Siasia was seized from her home in southern Bayelsa state by two armed assailants at around 2:15am (0100 GMT), relative Olotu Frederick told AFP.

It is believed the abductors asked for some N100 million for her to be released.

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially in southern states, where rich Nigerians and foreign oil workers have often been seized during unrest by militants wanting a greater share of crude revenue.

Relatives of high-profile sports figures have also been targeted repeatedly by gangs.

The father of then national team skipper John Mikel Obi was abducted last year in southeastern Enugu state before a ransom was paid for his release.

Siasia's mother was earlier taken in 2015 and held for 13 days before a ransom was exchanged.