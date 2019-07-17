Standard Chartered Bank launches the ‘SC Keyboard’

The feature which was launched in Tanzania today has also been launched in Kenya, Uganda and Ghana, and will be rolled out in Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Nigeria in the course of the year.

By The Citizen reporter news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Standard Chartered Bank today announced the launch a new banking feature in the Tanzanian banking industry.

In its continued efforts to meet the rising demands of the country’s young and digitally-savvy population, the Bank has launched the country’s first Social Banking Solution called SC Keyboard.

Speaking at the launch the bank’s head of technology and operations, Mr. Christopher Vuhahula said the keyboard-based banking solution allows clients to transfer money in real-time, pay utility bills and instantly check balances from within any social or messaging platform.

The feature, which is part of the bank’s newly launched ‘Digital Bank on Mobile which allows the bank’s customers to access a variety of financial services from within any social or messaging platform without having to open the banking app.

Having launched in Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda and Ghana, the keyboard is a first for the Bank in Africa and will be rolled out in Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Nigeria in the course of the year.

Speaking at a press conference to launch the feature, Ajmair Riaz, the Bank’s head of retail banking, said the ‘SC Keyboard’ is an important milestone in their digital journey.

“It was designed with our clients in mind, as users can now pay their bills, view their account balances and transfer money to their friends or family through any social or messaging platform, be it Whatsup, Instagram, Facebook, Messenger or traditional SMS,” said Mr Riaz

He added: We want our interactions to be simple, intuitive and seamlessand we will remain committed to leveraging the best technology to make banking more convenient thereby enhancing customer centricity and service delivery.

The SC Keyboard seamlessly integrates into the keyboard of any smartphone, allowing users to access financial services without having to access (login to) the main App.

From within any popular chat application like WhatsApp, Messenger, Twitter, LinkedIn and even traditional SMS, users can check their balances, pay bills or send money to any mobile wallet, without having to exit their chat mode. This feature makes financial transactions more accessible, hassle-free and convenient.

Also present at the launch, was the Bank’s Digital Banking Brand Ambassador and Tanzania’s award-winning singer, Vanessa Mdee.

Ms. Mdee remarked that she was honoured to be part of the remarkable success of the Digital Bank and is already a proud user of SC Keyboard.

“As my fans know, I am a passionate user of chat and SC Keyboard allows me to do my banking without having to exit my chat. It has made my life easier,” Vanessa remarked.