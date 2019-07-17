Africans twice as likely to be denied a UK visa: report

Africans are twice as likely to be denied UK visas than applicants from any other part of the world, a report by the All-Party Parliamentary Groups (APPG) for Africa shows.

The study says the UK immigration system was "biased or even discriminating" against Africans and

It presents multiple challenges, including the need to travel long distances to apply for a visa, financial discrimination and no right of appeal, the report says.

“At a time when the UK needs to be ‘open for business’, the broken visas system is doing severe damage to UK-Africa relations across a variety of sectors," said Chi Onwurah MP, chair of the APPG for Africa.