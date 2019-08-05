Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s acts at the premiere show of the talent show East Africa’s Got Talent got a nod from the judges to proceed to the next stage as the first episode aired simultaneously on Sunday in Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania.

The Bongas from Tanzania put up a spirited performance, which left the judges on the edge of their seats, while Gloria and Vincent from Kenya put up a really magnificent dance which also got them the green light.

“The timing, the grace, the enthusiasm, the smiles….they are very talented,” said Gaetano.

The show kicked off with ‘All Eyes Crew’ from Uganda, who got ‘Yes’, followed by Kenya’s Wandidi who also impressed the judges with his ‘talking’ musical instrument.

However it was Seven-year-old Leyna Kagere, who got the first golden buzzer after she put up a talented performance got the judges in a fix, eventually Judge Vanessa Mdee convincing the panel to hit the buzzer.

Fidele Fle, 32, the first Rwandan contestant to feature on the show, wowed the judges with a love song and his skills on the guitar, getting a nod from all four judges –TV host Jeff Koinange, Tanzania songstress Vanessa Mdee, former Big Brother Africa 2003 contestant, Gaetano Kagwa, and Rwanda’s very own Makeda Mahadeo.

Rwanda’s Fidele was described as ‘incredible’ with his guitar, while the young girls of Uruyange also wowed the judges with the traditional Kinyarwanda dance.

Mariah, a Juggler from Tanzania could not make it as well as Daniel Ochieng from Kenya, whose skills as a ‘professional mourner’ could not move the judges.

The show debuted on Sunday evening and was aired on Clouds Media, RTV, Citizen TV in Kenya, and NBS TV aired it in Uganda.

The show is set to show every Sunday with the grand finale set for October.

The show, which is powered by Safaricom and Coca Cola Africa, drew mixed reactions on social media, with many expressing their disappointment that it is not live. The aired episode seems to have been recorded at different times as judges appeared in different clothes.