Fake Jesus dies few days after his visit to Kenya

The pastor’s nine-day crusade was brought to a quick halt when the Kenyan authorities decided to intervene in the matter and quickly deport him from Kenya.

By Agencies

Nairobi. Michael Job, the US preacher, and actor who recently visited Kenya as “fake Jesus” has reportedly died just a few days after attending an interdenominational Christian event as a Guest Speaker.

According to a report in Kenya, medics at Heyn Hospital have confirmed that Michael Job succumbed to pneumonia while receiving treatment.

Photos and videos showing him dressed as Jesus Christ have been widely shared on social media across Africa

The visit to Kenya was debbed as a “Jesus Visits Kenya Event.” Job was seen last week in Kenya with long, flowing blonde hair, a goatee,wearing a white robe and he emerged on a stage as thousands of Kenyans cheered and applauded him.

“A Kenyan pastor claims he has found Jesus Christ walking on the streets of Kenya. Took the White man (sic) to his church, gave him a warm welcome and now his church followers are happy that Jesus has finally come back!” One person wrote on Twitter.

But what was supposed to be an American pastor pretending to be Jesus ended up stirring controversy, where the clergyman was accused of being an “imposter” and a “fake.”

Michael Job, was an ordained minister who runs Jesus Loves You Evangelistic Ministries in Florida. The Ministry had gone ahead to issue a statement asserting that Job was indeed an American Minister and they further refuted the “Fake Jesus claims.”

But Job defended his visit, suggesting everything was one big misunderstanding.

“Some people, known as “internet trolls,” have made false reports about me claiming to be Jesus, Jesus’ second coming starting in Kenya, me being found and worshiped in churches, and me being deported with pastors from the country,” he said. “All of which are fake news.”

However, the pastor’s nine-day crusade was brought to a quick halt when the Kenyan authorities decided to intervene in the matter and quickly deport him from Kenya and arrest the Kenyan pastors that invited him into the country.