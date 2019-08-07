Uganda's Bobi Wine charged with 'annoying' Museveni

The singer, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, appeared in court on a prior treason charge after he and other opposition politicians allegedly stoned Mr Museveni's convoy during a campaign rally in August 2018.

Kampala. A Ugandan court on Tuesday charged pop star turned leading opposition figure Bobi Wine with "annoying" President Yoweri Museveni, his lawyer told AFP.

The singer, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, appeared in court on a prior treason charge after he and other opposition politicians allegedly stoned Mr Museveni's convoy during a campaign rally in August 2018.

"He was charged with annoying the President" in relation to the same case, his lawyer Asuman Basalirwa told AFP.

Leading critic

Wine, who entered Parliament in 2017, has emerged as a leading critic of President Museveni -- who has been in power for over three decades -- and has faced multiple detentions while authorities have frustrated his efforts to perform.

He announced in July that he would take on Mr Museveni in 2021 national elections.

"This government of President Museveni is in panic mode. At first it was treason and now it is annoying President Museveni. Who on earth can't be annoyed?" Wine told AFP.

"It is a ridiculous charge and am ready to challenge it in court," he said.