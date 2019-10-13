Hazina Saccos seeks Sh52 billion for Dodoma property project

By Alfred Zacharia @azacharia3 azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Hazina Savings and Credit Cooperative Society (Saccos) invite foreign and local investors to partner in implementing the Sh52 billion property project in Dodoma.

The project is expected to be implemented in its 9,228 square meter of land located at Njedengwa, on the outskirt of Dodoma City.

The saccos board chairman Aliko Mwaiteleke said the area of potential for constructing shopping malls, apartments, hotels and offices.

He said they have decided to invite partners for implementing the project because the society has little capital base is Sh10 billion, which are not enough for the whole project.

Mw Mwaiteleke revealed this during the society’s annual general meeting held at Hazina that detailed design for the project is already in place.

Other features for the project include play grounds, swimming pool and conference halls.

The Saccos manager Festo Mwaipaja said its membership is not only employees of the Treasury but also any public employee is allowed to join.

The deputy permanent secretary, ministry of finance and planning Mary Maganga said the Ndejengwa project is expected to boost the society’s incomes.

Meanwhile, the society has written off a total of Sh22 million from its book of account, following the dismissal of 9,900 public employees accused of forging certificates.