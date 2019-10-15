President Magufuli orders action on 107 ‘dubious’ projects

By Haika Kimaro

Lindi. President John Magufuli yesterday directed the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) to investigate 107 development projects for any hint of corruption.

Dr Magufuli issued the directive after receiving a report on the projects worth Sh90.2 billion during the national commemoration in Lindi of the 20th anniversary of Mwalimu Nyerere’s death. The commemoration was marked simultaneously with the end of the nationwide Uhuru Torch race.

President Magufuli handed over the report to the PCCB acting director general, Brigadier General John Mbungo, and directed him to take “appropriate action” against all those implicated in the scam.

“This cannot wait...go and analyse everything in here, and take those responsible to court. I’ll deal with those who you think are beyond your reach,” Dr Magufuli told Brig Gen Mbungo.

The Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and People with Disability), Ms Jenista Mhagama, had earlier presented a summary of the report, which indicated that a total of 1,390 projects were inspected during the Uhuru Torch race, and 107 were found to be questionable.

She said the scandal was unearthed in 82 districts, and involved water and education projects and the construction of roads and public buildings.

“There were serious concerns with regard to the projects in question. As a result, the projects were not launched during the Uhuru Torch Race.”

Ms Mhagama added that the concerns included inflated costs, failure to abide by contracts, expert advice and construction standards.

“There are concerns about the sustainability of the projects, which were implemented with public money.”

The report was handed over to President Magufuli, who passed it on to PCCB for further action.